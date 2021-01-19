Conor McGregor bets a 'quarter of his net worth' that Khabib Nurmagomedov is afraid of the rematch

Conor McGregor is "one billion percent" confident that Khabib Nurmagomedov is afraid of fighting him again. The two faced at UFC 229 which resulted in a submission loss for Conor McGregor. But the controversies leading up to the fight, as well as the ones taking place in its wake, made their rivalry a part of MMA legend.

Conor McGregor has been doing back to back interviews ahead of his UFC 257 appearance, which is almost upon us now. The only thing that's more talked about right now than his rematch with Dustin Poirier is his possible future rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Speaking to Arash Madani of Sportsnet less than a week before his UFC return, Conor McGregor addressed the matter yet again. He was asked if he believed Khabib Nurmagomedov is scared of fighting him in a rematch, and Conor McGregor agreed readily. He said he was a "billion" percent sure, and he did not forget to add that the figure was only a quarter of his net value.

"Yes, yes, one billion percent - a quarter of my net worth. He is afraid of fighting me. Time has showed that, more and more and more as time goes by,"

Interviewed Conor McGregor 1-on-1 today for @Sportsnet in advance of Saturday's @ufc fight with Dustin Poirier.



Full conversation coming soon, but in the meantime wrapped the visit by asking @TheNotoriousMMA point blank if Khabib is afraid to fight him. This was his answer: pic.twitter.com/GJaNSus7Pk — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) January 18, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov might face Conor McGregor if McGregor wins

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

The conversation around Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov II has been stirring ever since the news broke that the two will be at Fight Island at the same time during this fight week.

Conor McGregor has just arrived at Fight Island on his private yacht. 'The Eagle' is also there, supporting his teammates now that his meeting with Dana White is done.

In a disclosure of what went down between him and Khabib during their much-hyped meeting, the UFC president revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov will consider coming back to the octagon if the lightweight bouts of UFC 257 manage to impress him enough. Other than McGregor vs. Poirier, the pay-per-view will see another epic lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker in the co-main event.

Dana White has already said that the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier II will be in line for a 155-pound title shot. With Khabib now willing to face the winners of UFC 257 as well, there is a high chance of the rematch taking place.

With Khabib retiring after his title defense against Justin Gaethje, it seemed like Conor McGregor might not get his chance to avenge his 2018 submission loss, but now it seems like that might happen after all.