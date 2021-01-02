Conor McGregor and bitcoin: What does the UFC superstar have to do with cryptocurrency?

Earlier this year, the UFC entered into a partnership with the creators of CryptoKitties to run blockchain collectibles with the promotion's poster boy, Conor McGregor, on Ethereum.

Dapper Labs, the creators of CryptoKitties which is the biggest Ethereum Dapp in the world, is working on collaborating with the UFC to launch a new and interesting product. The company focuses on bringing Ethereum powered products to a global audience. UFC and Dapper Labs now plan to create a digital collectible set available on the blockchain.

UFC is planning to create sports cards with famous fighters like Conor McGregor which will appear via the Dapper Labs Flow app. Fans can buy, store, sell any sport-related virtual tokens and assets through the app.

The CEO of Dapper Labs, Roham Gharegozlou, stated that the app makes it easy for developers to build blockchain apps, games, and digital assets. He further claimed that the partnership with UFC will focus on giving the fans a real ownership stake in the sport they love.

“Flow makes it easy for any developer to build blockchain apps, games, and digital assets to power them. Working with the UFC, we are showing what’s possible when you give an engaged fanbase a real ownership stake in the game they love and the communities they’re a part of. ”

This, however, wasn't the first time that the UFC collaborated with blockchain developers. Litecoin sponsored one of the promotion's events and the Litecoin logo was featured on the canvas at UFC 232.

Conor McGregor's former foe makes his first bitcoin purchase

Conor McGregor's former opponent Eddie Alvarez took to Twitter earlier this year to celebrate his first bitcoin purchase. Alvarez revealed that though he isn't sure what bitcoin is all about, fellow fighter Ben Askren convinced him to make the purchase.

All right @Benaskren. I finally jumped in and grabbed 1 Bitcoin , I can’t sit on the sidelines any longer . You got me !!! I still have no clue what it’s all about but I’m in ... you might have to coach me they [on] this .

Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon against Dustin Poirier in a lightweight clash which will headline UFC 257 on January 23.