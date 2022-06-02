Conor McGregor to blame if fan-favorite matchup against Jorge Masvidal doesn't materialize, claims 'Gamebred's' manager - "Just know it wasn’t our end who turned it down"

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa recently addressed the Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal fight talks. Speaking of the potential contest, Kawa revealed that he and his team have tried to make it happen in the past, but it didn't work out.

The manager has also stated that he will do everything possible to make that fight happen and will not turn down any opportunity. However, if things do not work out, team Masvidal is not to blame.

Taking the matter to his official Twitter handle, Masvidal's manager wrote:

"Everyone texting me about masvidal vs mcgregor, I’ve tried making this fight in the past and will try again. if it doesn’t happen, just know it wasn’t our end who turned it down. #bmf"

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal have teased a UFC fight for several years now, but it has not once come to fruition. Following a heated exchange of words on social media recently, 'Gamebred' has once again challenged the Irishman to a match in the octagon.

Many, including Chael Sonnen, have expressed their thoughts on the potential superfight. Sonnen believes McGregor would gladly agree to fight Masivdal, now that the Irishman has bulked up and no longer appears small, as Dana White once claimed. 'The American Gangster' stated on a recent episode of his Bad Guy Inc podcast:

"Ties back to [Dana White] saying, 'I would never make that fight because [Jorge Masvidal] is too big,' and [Conor McGregor] getting pissed in the car going up to 170 to show that he's not. I feel as though Conor's been on the hunt for Jorge Masvidal. That's what I feel and I feel as though Masvidal is very open to being hunted."

Check out Chael Sonnen's opinion on a McGregor vs. Masvidal fight below:

Conor McGregor says he will return to the octagon soon

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, 'Notorious' stated that he is steadily recovering from his injury and intends to resume his training schedule soon. The UFC double champion seems determined to prove his MMA prowess in the octagon once again.

Speaking about his potential return to the octagon, McGregor said:

"Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning."

Conor McGregor last fought against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 where he suffered a broken lower left tibia. His brutal injury has kept him out of the octagon ever since.

McGregor recently hinted that he will return to the octagon in July this year, after nearly a year off. UFC president Dana White also stated in a recent interview with TMZ Sports that he expects the Irishman to return this summer.

