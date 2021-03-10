Conor McGregor blasted for not wearing a face mask while buying Proper Twelve whiskey in Ireland

Irish megastar Conor McGregor is receiving a lot of heat for not wearing a mask during a visit to a local store in Dublin, Ireland. 'The Notorious One' uploaded a video to his Instagram account last week that shows him buying Proper Twelve whisky. McGregor is seen playfully inquiring about the sales of his brand while joking about the price of the bottle.

The post received many critical comments from Conor McGregor's followers for not following safety protocols during the pandemic.

Ireland is currently observing a level five lockdown in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus infections. McGregor is a prominent celebrity whose actions influence a lot of people which calls for extra care on the part of the Irishman.

Shop owner slams Conor McGregor for visiting his premises without a mask

Among those who have publicly condemned McGregor for his actions is shop owner Joe Mannion. During an interview with Claire Byrne, Mannion said that he would not allow anyone to enter the store without a mask even if they were Conor McGregor:

"For us, you're not coming in and that includes Conor McGregor and anybody else that thinks they're not going to wear a mask. The only people we don't have any problem with are people who can't wear a mask for medical reasons. I'm in business here for 35 years and I've come up with a lot rougher people than Conor McGregor but I can tell you if you don't stand your ground you wouldn't have a shop. And people would walk all over you. My concern is with my staff as well. We made this decision eight months ago that we have a responsibility to the staff as well as the customers and we cannot afford to let them be at risk."

"For us it's - you are not coming in and that includes Conor McGregor" Joe Mannion, shop owner



Last week Conor McGregor uploaded a video of himself in a shop without a mask on, shop owner Joe Mannion spoke to #CBLive about how he deals with customers who don’t wear masks. pic.twitter.com/2dCotWHEod — Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) March 8, 2021

Conor McGregor is one the biggest MMA superstars in history. He holds the record for becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history. He last fought at UFC 257 in a much-anticipated rematch against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. McGregor lost the contest via second-round knockout. The pair have shown keen interest in a trilogy fight, which appears to be in the works for this summer.