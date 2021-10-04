When Conor McGregor astonished fans with a braided hairstyle in fights against Dustin Poirier and Diego Brandao in 2014

Conor McGregor has undoubtedly been the face of the UFC over the last half-decade. His outspoken personality, confident aura, controversial scuffles and success inside the octagon make the Irishman the biggest name in combat sports.

However, one underrated characteristic of 'The Notorious' often goes unnoticed - his distinctive hairstyles.

In 2014, the Dubliner rocked a popular braided hairstyle in his fights against Diego Brandao and Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor went 2-0 in 2014 against Brandao and Poirier in the featherweight division. He would then secure the UFC featherweight title against Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

Fans have often demanded that the Irish mega-star bring back the hairstyle.

"@TheNotoriousMMA I would like it if you bring back the braids for a fight this season. Many thanks!" a fan wrote on Twitter.

Dan Boneham @Von_Bones @TheNotoriousMMA I would like it if you bring back the braids for a fight this season. Many thanks! @TheNotoriousMMA I would like it if you bring back the braids for a fight this season. Many thanks! https://t.co/ONjRrYWXsc

Conor McGregor is known for sporting a variety of hairstyles throughout his MMA career. From classic buzz-cuts to trendy undercuts, the 33-year old's hair has lived through multiple styles.

Here's a look at the Irishman's best hairstyles through the years:

Jorge Masvidal, Brian Ortega and other fighters who have embraced braids like Conor McGregor

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has only been seen with braids inside the octagon since his self-proclaimed 'resurrection' in 2019. 'Gamebred' went on a three-fight winning streak since returning to the UFC from a reality TV show in the Dominican Republic.

Like Conor McGregor, featherweight Brian Ortega has also sported the hairdo in the octagon. In his recent fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266, 'T-City' brought back the braids.

Also Read

However, the hairstyle didn't prove to be as lucky for him as it had been for 'The Notorious.' Ortega suffered a unanimous decision loss to 'The Great' in a five-round slugfest.

Brian Ortega sported braids for his featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far