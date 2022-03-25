"I don't give two f**ks about you. You are a nobody" - Conor McGregor brutally trolls Henry Cejudo 

Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo have been trading jabs on social media for months now, but McGregor sounds like he's getting tired of playing around. In their latest back and forth on Twitter, 'The Notorious' stopped kidding around and brutally dismissed Cejudo in the most explicit terms possible.

It all started with Henry Cejudo commenting on McGregor's recent arrest for reckless driving.

"I know you are scared to fight me but slow down buddy. I need you to get injured during the fight..not before."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo @TheNotoriousMMA I know you are scared to fight me but slow down buddy. I need you to get injured during the fight..not before. @TheNotoriousMMA I know you are scared to fight me but slow down buddy. I need you to get injured during the fight..not before.

McGregor wasn't interested in indulging Cejudo's fantasy.

"Mate, I don’t give two f**ks about you. You are a nobody. Who the f**k even are you? You are a little skid mark to me, stop messaging me, thanks."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @HenryCejudo Mate, I don’t give two fucks about you. You are a nobody. Who the fuck even are you? You are a little skid mark to me, stop messaging me, thanks. @HenryCejudo Mate, I don’t give two fucks about you. You are a nobody. Who the fuck even are you? You are a little skid mark to me, stop messaging me, thanks.

Typical interactions between McGregor and Cejudo involve 'Triple C' firing off lengthy trash talk, at the moment focusing on McGregor's stiff looking sparring sessions. McGregor usually responds with short simple replies calling Cejudo a 'fart' or 'lick a**e,' but it looks like Cejudo has graduated to earning himself full paragraphs from 'The Notorious.'

Henry Cejudo is unable to fight in the UFC without re-entering the USADA testing pool

Henry Cejudo continues to talk about a UFC comeback, but that can't happen until the former flyweight and bantamweight champion re-enters the USADA testing pool. And once a fighter submits to USADA's random testing program, they need to be in it for six months before they're eligible to fight.

Leading into 2022 there were rumors that Cejudo had indeed re-entered the USADA program, starting the clock for a potential return. At the same time, Cejudo publicly called for a fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski after his UFC 273 opponent Max Holloway pulled out with an injury.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Henry Cejudo dismisses Chael Sonnen's statment about him being back in the USADA testing pool. Henry Cejudo dismisses Chael Sonnen's statment about him being back in the USADA testing pool. https://t.co/kYqMP9VZan

But shortly after the fight was given to 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung, Cejudo went on the record clarifying that he wasn't in the USADA testing pool. Which leaves fighters like Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor confused as to why 'Triple C' continues to harass them over social media for fights he cannot accept.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Henry Cejudo's position in the USADA program below.

