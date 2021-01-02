Conor McGregor has built his own octagon ahead of Dustin Poirier rematch

UFC star Conor McGregor has built a replica of the UFC octagon at his own gym. The Irishman is training ahead of his main event bout with Dustin Poirier in UFC 257 on January 23.

In a series of videos posted to his Instagram, McGregor showed off his brand-new octagon. With McGregor's brands and sponsors marking the canvas, it is a perfect replica of the one used in the UFC events.

McGregor shows his walk into his personal octagon while it is still being finished off in the video. 'The Notorious' just returned to Ireland after spending some time doing his training camp in Portugal.

The rematch with Poirier is one of the most anticipated UFC bouts of 2021. As it looks more and more like the retired UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, will not return to compete, the UFC 257 main event is the subject of title fight rumors.

In their first encounter in 2014, McGregor sent Poirier to the canvas within two minutes of the first round. McGregor's opponent hit the ground after receiving a combination of punches.

You can see some parts of the octagon in the background of some pictures posted to McGregor's Instagram account:

Conor McGregor is in exceptional form ahead of his UFC 257 bout

UFC 246 McGregor v Cowboy: Weigh-Ins

Conor McGregor has been showing off his impressive physical shape ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier in UFC 257's main event. McGregor has been training hard for the fight, starting his training camp months ago in Portugal.

Many of McGregor's training partners and coaches have reported that they are impressed with his form and mental preparation for the fight that could define the next UFC lightweight champion.

Training in various fighting styles communicates that 'The Notorious' is pursuing a first-round knock-out, which is how the first encounter with Poirier was resolved six years ago.

Conor McGregor could become the UFC lightweight champion for the second time if the rumors about UFC 257 main event being for the weight class' belt are confirmed.

Do you think Conor McGregor could become a UFC champion again? Sound off in the comments.