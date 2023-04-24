Conor McGregor met Floyd Mayweather Sr. at the T-Mobile Arena last weekend. The former UFC double champ and Mayweather Sr. were both in attendance for the iconic boxing clash between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

McGregor bumped into the father of his former rival backstage and had a wholesome interaction. 'Notorious' imitated Mayweather Jr.'s peppery jabbing style and credited Mayweather Sr. for his son's success. The Dubliner also expressed interest in training with the 70-year-old at some point.

Catch the clip below:

FullCombat @FullCombat_ Conor McGregor meets Mayweather Sr inside the T-Mobile Arena Conor McGregor meets Mayweather Sr inside the T-Mobile Arena 😂 https://t.co/PnrBlZaelG

Floyd Joy Mayweather [Sr.] is former professional boxer who competed from 1973 to 1990. He is primarily known as a revered trainer with excellent knowledge of defensive strategies. Mayweather Sr. and his brother Roger were responsible for the early training of 'Money'.

Mayweather Jr. was also in attendance for Saturday night's clash between Davis and Garcia. The former multi-division world champion also helped 'Tank' with some advice before his seventh-round KO win over 'King'.

What did Floyd Mayweather's father say ahead of his clash against Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor stepped inside the squared circle for a crossover boxing match against Floyd Mayweather back in 2017, the second biggest money fight in boxing history.

McGregor was arguably at the peak of his career, having recently scaled greater heights of stardom with a UFC lightweight title win over Eddie Alvarez. However, Floyd Mayweather Sr. had no doubt about 'Notorious' getting his a** whopped against 'Money'. The renowned trainer said in an earlier interview with Helen Yee:

“Let me tell you something: Even if it goes the distance, [Floyd] is going to whoop his a**. That’s what’s going to happen. Any way he wants to do it, [McGregor] is gonna get whooped. Ain’t nobody gonna say I’m wrong because they know he’s going to get whooped anyway. There are a few things that I want to do, and things that Floyd can do. We’re going to be able to touch him up real good."

Catch the interview below:

Conor McGregor went on to suffer a tenth-round TKO loss against Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. later went on to claim that he could beat McGregor in the ring at the age of 66. He told TMZ in 2019, in response to reports of 'Notorious' allegedly punching an old man:

"I’d beat the s*** out of Conor. I would beat the s*** out of Conor right now. I’m double his age and I’d whoop is ass."

Catch the clip below:

Poll : 0 votes