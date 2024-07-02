Conor McGregor calls Cristiano Ronaldo “The Greatest” after Portuguese star overcomes extra-time heartbreak to win dramatic match for country

UFC luminary Conor McGregor recognizes the excellence of those in similar standing, like football star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Irishman rallied behind the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the start of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship and hailed him as the "greatest" athlete in the sport's history recently.

Ronaldo led the Portugal national football team against Slovenia in the Round of 16 of the ongoing championship. Following a stalemate throughout regular play, the match proceeded to extra time.

The Portuguese team was awarded a penalty in the first half of the added time and Ronaldo stepped up to take it. The 39-year-old broke down in tears after missing from the penalty spot. However, he was spared from further sorrow thanks to goalkeeper Diego Costa's heroics and clinical showing in the shootout by Ronaldo and his teammates.

McGregor was stirred by Ronaldo's passion for his country and put together words of encouragement for the Al Nassr star. He wrote:

"True passion for country! @cristiano you are the greatest football player to grace this earth. God bless you brother! The past is glory! The present is history!"

Check out McGregor's Instagram story below:

Conor McGregor hails Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest [Images courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

McGregor and Ronaldo have upheld a congenial rapport based on admiration for each other's skillsets in their sport. In the past, the Portugues football sensation visited McGregor while he was in camp preparing for the rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Conor McGregor places massive bid on Argentina to win the Copa America

Conor McGregor has placed a whopping $365,000 bid on Lionel Messi's Argentina national football team to win the ongoing Copa America.

McGregor's latest bet has the potential to yield over $1 million in payout should Argentina emerge victorious on July 14. Argentina has been undefeated in the tournament so far, rattling off three straight victories and registering nine points to lead Group A.

They will take on Ecuador on July 4 in the quarter-finals. Ecuador stood second in Group B, clawing their way up to the knockout stages based on goal difference.

As for McGregor, this is not the only bid he has placed this summer for the ongoing football festivities. The recent bet came shortly after 'The Notorious' placed a $60,000 wager on Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024. However, the Portuguese star has failed to find the back of the net in regular play during any of his five fixtures so far.

