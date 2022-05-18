Conor McGregor celebrates his son Rian's first birthday

In a recent post on social media, Conor McGregor commemorated his youngest son Rian McGregor's first birthday.

The McGregor clan threw what seemed like a birthday bash to celebrate the occasion, and 'The Notorious' took to Instagram to share pictures of himself with his son from the event. Besides the party, the McGregor family also enjoyed a nice day out on the beach.

Check out Conor McGregor's post on Instagram below:

"Happy 1st birthday Rían McGregor, daddy loves you so much. [Heart Emoji]"

The MMA faithful took to the comments section of the post to shower Rian and the McGregor family with heartfelt congratulatory messages and a lot of love. Among those were members of the McGregor family, including Rian's godmother and the former UFC two-division champ's sister, Erin McGregor.

McGregor has frequently referred to Rian as the boss. Interestingly, his name 'Rian' can be traced back to an ancient Irish name and is from the word 'Ri' which means king.

Rian McGregor is the Irishman's third-born child. His eldest son, Conor Jr., was born in May 2017 and his family was blessed with his only daughter, Croia, back in January 2019.

He shares all three of his kids with his partner Dee Devlin. The 33-year-old has been in a relationship with her since 2008.

Conor McGregor announces his return to "action"

In a series of recent posts on social media, Conor McGregor alluded to his return to active contention inside the octagon.

McGregor has been warming the bench ever since he suffered a gruesome injury at UFC 264 back in July 2021. The Dubliner declared that he is all set to return to the fold in a recent post on Twitter.

Check out Conor McGregor's posts on Twitter right here:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The Mac Daddy back in action. The Mac Daddy back in action.

He subsequently teased fans by posting about the date of his return. However, the Irishman refused to reveal any details about the same, leaving fans yearning for more information.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The date of my return is… The date of my return is…

The Crumlin native is currently coming off a series of losses at the hands of former foe Dustin Poirier. He was initially finished by 'The Diamond' in the second round of his UFC 257 headliner.

His next bout against Poirier was called to a halt in the very first round by the ringside physician after he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, effectively shackling him to the sidelines for an extended period of time, from which he has seemingly returned.

