"Finally might see a fight Conor McGregor has a chance in" - Fans react to reports of Hasbulla signing a 5-year PR contract with the UFC

MMA fans have joked that Conor McGregor vs. Hasbulla is on the cards after the Dagestani internet sensation signed a multi-year PR contract with the UFC.

Hasbulla, who rose to fame in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns, is a close friend of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and contender Islam Makhachev. The social media star has often been pictured spending time with Nurmagomedov and his team and has sat cageside during multiple UFC and Eagle FC events.

"Hasbulla Magomedov signed a 5 year contract with the UFC. He will do PR stuff etc. No fights...YET."

MMA fans have reacted to the news, with one fan joking that Conor McGregor may now be able to settle his recent Twitter feud with Hasbulla inside the octagon:

"Finally might see a fight Conor McGregor has a chance in then... Congrats @HasbullaHive @Hasbulla_NFT"

Another fan questioned why the UFC is spending money on this instead of fighters, referencing Johnny Walker being removed from UFC 279's venue immediately after his Performance of the Night winning bout:

"So this is what they're spending money on instead of letting Johnny Walker use his dressing room after his fight or calling an Uber for Huggy Bear after leaving him at the hospital"

Check out some more fan reactions to the news below:

Conor McGregor believes the UFC should have cut Khamzat Chimaev off of the UFC 279 card competely

Conor McGregor has revealed that he would have removed Khamzat Chimaev from the card and not paid him due to his enormous weight-miss at UFC 279's weigh-ins.

Chimaev was originally scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the latter's final fight on his UFC contract. After stepping on the scales and missing weight by a shocking 7.5lbs, the UFC was forced into a major re-shuffle that saw Diaz instead face Tony Ferguson in the main-event and 'Borz' fight Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout.

McGregor reacted to the chaotic fightweek on Twitter and suggested that the Chechen-born Swede deserved a much harsher punishment than just being dropped from the main-event:

"My opinion they should have pulled Khamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC."

Chimaev went on to defeat 'Trailblazer' in another flawless performance. 'Borz' submitted the American inside the first round and once again was not hit by a single strike during another fight in his UFC career.

