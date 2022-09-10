"The smirks on the scale were enough for me" - Conor McGregor wanted UFC to take harsh step against Khamzat Chimaev after 'Borz' missed weight

UFC star Conor McGregor believes Khamzat Chimaev deserves tougher punishment after his antics at UFC 279's weigh-ins.

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev were originally scheduled to main-event the card but after stepping on the scales, 'Borz' weighed 7.5lbs over the maximum welterweight limit. The drama continued as multiple other fighters on the card also missed weight and a major shuffling of fights followed.

It was later announced that Diaz will now face Tony Ferguson in the pay-per-view's main event and Chimaev, punished for missing weight, is being dropped from headlining his first UFC card. 'Borz' is now set to fight Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout scheduled for five rounds.

'Notorious' believes the UFC should have cut the Chechen-born fighter off the card completely and not paid him as a result of his enormous weight-miss:

"My opinion they should have pulled khamzat from the card entirely. Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC."

Fans and fighters alike have expressed their disappointment in Khamzat Chimaev, with many under the belief that the Diaz fight was the biggest of his UFC career so far. His new opponent, Holland, has everything to gain if he can cause a major upset against the dominant Chechen-born Swede.

Kevin Holland shares his game plan for fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Although many believe Chimaev shouldn't be fighting on the card, Kevin Holland has earned the respect of fans for accepting the fight with 'Borz'.

With just 24 hours' notice, 'Trailblazer' will step into the octagon against one of the UFC's most dominant fighters. Holland has only lost two of his last 10 fights which include back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses earlier this year.

Speaking to UFC's Megan Olivi, Kevin Holland gave his thoughts on the upcoming bout and revealed that it was as per his request that the fight is scheduled for five rounds:

"Five rounds was my request. The boy [Chimaev] was tired as hell going against Gilbert Burns for three rounds, and I figured we'll have fun for 5. I'm a black belt and I honestly believe I can tap out anybody. On the feet, I'm a kung-fu black belt and everybody's gonna be kung-fu fighting... Let's just enjoy it."

Catch the full interview here:

