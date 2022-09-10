"We'll have fun for 5"- Kevin Holland gives his gameplan for the last minute matchup against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has revealed that it was at his request that his fight with Khamzat Chimaev will be five rounds.

'Trailblazer' was originally scheduled to face Daniel Rodriguez in a 180lbs catchweight bout on this weekend's card, but Chimaev's 7.5lbs weight miss has forced the entire event to be reshuffled. Holland will instead face Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of the night, with Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson headlining the card.

The 29-year-old had a run-in with 'Borz' backstage prior to UFC 279's press conference that reportedly turned physical. Chimaev was said to have landed a body kick on Holland before the pair were separated. Due to the clash, the entire press conference was canceled, meaning the two fighters will now head into their co-main event bout with a score to settle.

In an interview with Megan Olivi, Holland detailed his game plan for the fight that he only has 24 hours to prepare for:

"Five rounds was my request. The boy [Chimaev] was tired as hell going against Gilbert Burns for three rounds, and I figured we'll have fun for 5. I'm a black belt and I honestly believe I can tap out anybody. On the feet, I'm a kung-fu black belt and everybody's gonna be kung-fu fighting... Let's just enjoy it."

Catch Kevin Holland's full interview here:

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley reacts to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight

Sean O'Malley couldn't believe Khamzat Chimaev blew his chance for the biggest fight of his UFC career so far.

Not only were fans and experts shocked by 'Borz' missing weight, but the nature of being over by 7.5lbs has left many with questions about his weight cut.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Sugar' discussed the chaos of UFC 279's card and gave his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev:

"I can't wrap my head around it, I can't imagine. That's like me weighing 143 or 144lbs, I mean I don't do math. I guess he missed by, he was 177, 178 with 1 pound allowance, so 7 pounds. Dude, that's not good. You're one of the biggest superstars in the sport, on your way up and you're going to miss weight by that much. Absolutely terrible look for you."

The No.3-ranked welterweight now faces the unranked Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout. 'Borz' will have everything to lose and prove, while 'Trailblazer' has seemingly everything to gain.

Catch Sean O'Malley's video here:

