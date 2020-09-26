Conor McGregor claims that he is fighting Manny Pacquaio 

The cat's finally out of the bag and it seems Conor McGregor is returning to the Boxing ring. The former two-division UFC World Champion recently took to Twitter and amid a spree of tweets, wrote that he is fighting Manny Pacquaio next in the Middle East.

Having retired from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts once again this year, Conor McGregor revealed on Twitter that he had asked UFC President Dana White to book him in a return fight and also threw a few names in the hat. However, having failed to come up with a potential conclusion, McGregor ended up taking a break from MMA and could be on his way back to the Boxing ring.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Conor McGregor headed back into the Boxing world?

Conor McGregor is no stranger to the world of Boxing. Having faced the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in 2017, the Irishman could now be on course for another potential multi-million bout against the veteran Manny Pacquaio.

In early 2020, the former UFC Lightweight Champion made his return to Octagon competition and dispatched 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds in their UFC 246 headliner. McGregor, who planned on keeping himself active with the UFC in 2020, eventually took a back seat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which eventually delayed his return to the Octagon.

I was pushing hard for the season.

Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back.

Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

With the UFC seemingly failing to negotiate with Conor McGregor, the former featherweight champion could once again jump ship from the Octagon to the Boxing ring. And if his latest tweets are to believed, Conor McGregor could be crossing paths with the PacMan.

While nothing has been officially confirmed or announced as of yet, Conor McGregor's tweet could very well explain why he was seen warming up inside a Boxing ring, as posted on his Instagram stories. However, fight fans definitely shouldn't give up on a potential McGregor return to the UFC and could see the Irishman back by next year. After all, Dana White did claim that his promotion is working on something exciting for Conor McGregor.