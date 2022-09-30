Conor McGregor claims to be "light years ahead" in new series of training videos - "I’ve truly developed a nowhere to go for my opponent scenario"

Conor McGregor claims to have developed a new fighting style that allows him to be deadly in every facet of mixed martial arts.

Thanks to his immaculate timing and precision, McGregor is the most effective when he's on his feet. On the flip side, his opponents proved that the best way to neutralize the Irishman's strengths is by taking him to the ground.

However, the former UFC two-division champion now claims that he's just as dangerous in the clinch and on his back. McGregor posted a series of clips from his training with the caption:

"The most accurate downward striking fighter now has the most accurate, slicing upward shots. I’ve truly developed a nowhere to go for my opponent scenario. I am telling you. I am light years ahead. And I’m always huntin the neck. And I don’t give a f*** where we end up, I’ll hurt you. Praise be to Helio Gracie there is a billion ways to win a fight! This is all only beginning."

Check out Conor McGregor's series of posts below:

Based on the new clips, it appears that McGregor has fully returned to MMA training. Over the past several months, 'The Notorious' has been focusing on strength and conditioning and polishing his striking.

USADA issues statement on why Conor McGregor hasn't been tested

Aaron Bronsteter of TSN recently learned that Conor McGregor is the only active UFC fighter not to be tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) this calendar year.

Critics speculated that it was a blatant concession that the UFC is granting its biggest star. As the theory goes, McGregor is free to take any banned substances that might help him recover faster.

To settle the issue once and for all, MMA Fighting has reached out to the agency for a comment on McGregor's status. However, USADA didn't provide a clear answer, but sent out a statement notheless:

"In the event of an athlete’s return to the UFC, they are required to remain in the USADA testing pool for six months before they are permitted to compete. Similar to World Anti-Doping Agency rules, the UFC may grant an exemption to the six-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete, but in both cases under the UFC rules, the athlete must provide at least two negative samples before returning to competition. We do not comment on the testing pool status of any particular athlete."

