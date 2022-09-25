Create

"Dana White has control of Usada"- Enraged fans react to Conor McGregor not being tested by USADA for close to a year

Dana White (Left), Conor McGregor (Right)
Johny Payne
Johny Payne
Modified Sep 25, 2022 06:10 AM IST

Certain sections of the MMA community are seemingly irate about Conor McGregor not being tested by USADA in 2022.

As reported by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, McGregor is the only active fighter on the UFC roster -- other than fighters signed after August 1st -- who's yet to be tested by USADA this year.

A former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor McGregor is recovering from the gruesome leg injury he suffered in his last fight in July 2021. He's reportedly targeting a return to the octagon, potentially at lightweight or welterweight, in February/March 2023.

Addressing Bronsteter's report, USADA suggested that McGregor and other athletes in the USADA testing pool are sometimes granted exemptions from testing on a case-by-case basis.

After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA.tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor…
McGregor's team and the UFC declined comment.USADA provided TSN with the following statement: https://t.co/7iNSS6BwXU

Speaking of which, some fans are now accusing UFC president Dana White and USADA of knowingly letting Conor McGregor use banned PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs). Some of the enraged fans' tweets have been displayed below:

"McGregor is living proof, Dana White has control of Usada. Hes given him an excemption. Conor has been doing GH, and oral anabolics for quite some time now, also blood doping. its hilarious actually."
"Seems shady"
"You can buy yourself out of just about anything for a very long time"
@aaronbronsteter McGregor is living proof, Dana White has control of Usada. Hes given him an excemption. Conor has been doing GH, and oral anabolics for quite some time now, also blood doping. its hilarious actually.
@aaronbronsteter Seems shady
@161NDS @gottheshanks @aaronbronsteter Putting all the eggs on the basket and hoping for a Conor win because if not, bye bye superstar
@aaronbronsteter You can buy yourself out of just about anything for a very long time

Some fans claimed that 'The Notorious' is simply reaping the benefits of being the UFC's biggest draw. One fan speculated that McGregor has probably retired, which is why he isn't being tested, but the UFC won't publicly announce it as his departure could adversely affect the organization's stock price. Others accused McGregor of using HGH (Human Growth Hormone) and other PEDs:

"He would be blasting hgh to help repair the broken bone"
"conor gotta be juiced out his mind lad"
@aaronbronsteter The good old cash cow privileges.
@aaronbronsteter Wild take : what if he’s retired and they aren’t announcing it cause it will mess with their stock price?
@aaronbronsteter He would be blasting hgh to help repair the broken bone
@aaronbronsteter @Chezzabelle13 conor gotta be juiced out his mind lad

Some fans also asked whether former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman -- who suffered a similar leg injury to McGregor -- has been tested this year. Bronsteter replied by revealing that Weidman has indeed been tested four times in 2022:

"Has Chris Weidman been tested? Wondering because he's out with same type of injury."
"Yes, four samples in 2022"
@aaronbronsteter Has Chris Weidman been tested? Wondering because he's out with same type of injury.
@HenriOssian Yes, four samples in 2022

Conor McGregor's classy response to an MMA fan's PED allegations

Akin to several other MMA fans, kickboxing and fitness influencer Matt Marenic recently insinuated that UFC megastar Conor McGregor is on steroids. While the Irishman is known for his fiery replies on social media, he responded to Marenic's tweet in a harmonious and classy manner.

@TheNotoriousMMA What are you using? I want some of that 🤣

Conor McGregor emphasized that he's simply using the Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey brand that he represents, alongside his 'Forged Irish Stout,' beef, and TIDL recovery products.

"Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidl spray for pain."
Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidl spray for pain. twitter.com/MattMarenic/st…

Comments

