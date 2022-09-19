"Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout" - Conor McGregor gives uncharacteristically classy answer when fan asks him which drug he's on

Conor McGregor gave an unexpected reply to a fan who took a jibe at the Irishman's alleged drug habit. While McGregor has been known for his crass and erratic tweets in the recent past, his recent reply was an act of pure class.

Kickboxing and fitness blogger Matt Marenic asked McGregor which drug he was on. 'The Notorious' replied that he was having Proper 12 Whiskey and Forged Irish Stout, products that are both owned by him. The former UFC double champ also promoted TIDL Sport, his brand of recovery products.

"Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidl spray for pain."

Marenic's dig at McGregor came in reply to a tweet from McGregor where the Irishman is seen exhaling heavily and screaming while flexing his muscles. The caption read:

"The most power twitter’s ever seen"

McGregor is currently vacationing around Europe in his Lamborghini superyacht, with his base in Spain's Majorca. 'The Notorious' has been sidelined for over a year while he nurses the broken leg he suffered in his last outing against Dustin Poirier.

The former UFC double champ is also set to make his Hollywood debut in the remake of the '80s classic, Road House. McGregor's manager Tim Simpson also recently claimed that the Irishman is set to make a return next year.

Audie Attar assures Conor McGregor's return will be "greatest comeback in sports history"

Conor McGregor has gone 1-3 in his last four outings, losing all three in the lightweight division. With the Irishman being out of action for over a year, fans have started questioning his intent to enter the octagon again.

However, McGregor's manager and longtime business partner Audie Attar claims that 'The Notorious' still has a lot more to achieve. According to Attar, McGregor's competitive spirit and his sheer love for the sport keep him going despite the success that he has already achieved.

He claims that Conor McGregor's return to the octagon will be the "greatest comeback in sports history." The Paradigm Sports CEO recently told Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie:

“Does he have more ambitions and goals that he wants to achieve? Absolutely. I think that’s what makes it so special and so intriguing and it’s going to be an interesting story, and I do believe it’s going to be the greatest comeback in sports history.”

Watch Attar's interview with MMA Junkie below:

