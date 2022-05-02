Conor McGregor's newest Lamborghini superyacht - how much is it worth?

Conor McGregor's newest Lamborghini superyacht reportedly costs a whopping $3.6 million or €3.4 million (approx.). In addition to its actual price, McGregor's piece reportedly has customizations worth $500,000, mostly featuring his Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey branding.

Named 'Supercar of the Seas', McGregor unveiled the 63-feet long yacht in July last year. Built in a collaboration between automobile giant Lamborghini and luxury yacht company The Italian Sea Group, it features twin V12 MAN engines capable of producing 4,000 horsepower and generating a top speed of 63 knots.

'The Notorious' placed an order for the boat in October 2020 at the Tecnomar headquarters in Italy, while on a visit with his family. With only 63 pieces produced, McGregor managed to procure the 12th one, paying homage to his whiskey brand.

It wasn't until recently that McGregor was able to enjoy official ownership of his new Lambo. Making the announcement, the former two-division UFC champion wrote on Instagram:

"Today is the day!! We officially take ownership of our brand new Lamborghini Sport Yacht! But first.. the most important meal of the day"

More recently, the Irishman was seen taking his superyacht out for a ride.

Conor McGregor claims that the Lamborghini superyacht is his best purchase ever

Conor McGregor's Lamborghini superyacht is the twelfth in his collection of boats. With a fortune in the bank and a knack for luxurious goods, the Irishman is no foreigner to extravagant purchases.

However, there is one particular item that ranks above the rest for the Irishman. Speaking to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter last year, McGregor was asked about the best purchase he ever made. 'The Notorious' responded:

"I would say my Lamborghini yacht. It's currently in Italy at the minute. It's ready for post-fight. I've a bit of work to be done after this bout, across the United States, and then I go to Italy. I'm going to christen my son in Italy with the family and some friends, and then I'm going to pick up my Lamborghini yacht. It's some vessel so I'm really excited to get into it and rally it around. I look forward to setting records on it also."

Edited by C. Naik