Conor McGregor claims he "made more than this entire card’s estimated payout combined" following disclosure of recent boxing event's payouts

Conor McGregor claims that in his last UFC appearance against Dustin Poirier, he made more money than The Last Crescendo's estimated combined payout.

Reportedly, The Last Crescendo had a $32.1 million payout in total, with Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev pocketing $10 million each, and the other boxers dividing the rest of the purse.

A user on X recently shared last weekend's payouts as reported. Re-sharing the stats, another user asked on X:

"how do UFC fighters look at stuff like this and not crash out?"

The post caught the eye of McGregor who claimed:

"If accurate, I made more than this entire card’s estimated payout combined in my last outing for the UFC. 2021. I garnered record gate, as well as record ppv’s for the company through my service. #MONEY"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

To date, 'The Notorious' remains one of the highest-earning athletes in the world. The Irishman dominates the list of the most-purchased pay-per-view events for the promotion because of his popularity and stardom.

Reportedly, the biggest pay-per-view night in the UFC's history is UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor, which sold 2.4 million pay-per-view buys and generated $180 million.

The second biggest pay-per-view event in the promotion's history is UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3, which sold 1.8 million pay-per-view buys and generated $120 million.

Dustin Poirier has a message for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor, whose UFC comeback is uncertain, was recently backed by Dustin Poirier. Despite their animosity, 'The Diamond' recently stated that 'The Notorious' is a special individual.

According to the Louisiana native, if the Irishman "believes" in himself, he can always return to the octagon despite all odds.

On Poirier's recent appearance on Outta Pocket with RGIII, he said:

"Look, I love to talk trash on Conor. But if anybody can put it all together and come back... this guy can. I’m not saying anybody, but this guy can. He’s special. He has something special but only he knows, when he looks in the mirror, if he can really do it again. But if he believes it, I believe he could."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

