Conor McGregor claims UFC yet to give him 'official confirmation' for Dustin Poirier rematch

The Conor McGregor – Dustin Poirier fight, it seems, is yet to be confirmed.

While UFC President Dana White claimed earlier in the week that all formalities for the bout were complete, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to claim that an ‘official confirmation’ was yet to be received for the fight.

It is worth noting that Dustin Poirier had also tweeted out claiming that the bout agreement hadn't been signed yet.

However, it appears the Irishman is in good shape - physically and mentally - ahead of the fight.

While replying to a fan on Twitter, Conor stated, “I am raring to go and in the best place, I’ve ever been. Excited to show my practices to the world. Still awaiting official confirmation [for the Dustin Poirier fight] however.”

Thank you Sir! I am raring to go and in the best place I’ve ever been.

Excited to show my practices to the world!

Still awaiting official confirmation however. https://t.co/L8Nub2yMjw — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

The Conor McGregor – Dustin Poirier fight has been in the works since August this year and has had the MMA community excited.

While it was already expected to have UFC lightweight title picture ramifications, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shock retirement at UFC 254 has added more flavor to the bout.

Initially, both fighters wanted the bout to take place at welterweight in order to prevent weight-cutting but Khabib's potential retirement re-adressed that equation.

McGregor and Poirier have since publicly declared that the fight will indeed take place at 155 pounds.

Conor McGregor set to take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch early in January 2021

Conor McGregor had earlier faced Dustin Poirier in September 2014 at UFC 178 in a featherweight fight.

McGregor won that fight via knockout in the very first round.

While the Irishman would then go on to win belts in two UFC weight divisions, Dustin Poirier would move up to the lightweight division after the bout and string together an impressive run. That run culminated in him being crowned the interim lightweight champion after defeating Max Holloway at UFC 236. Poirier would also start the Good Fight Foundation in that time, a charity that collects funds for worthy causes in the fighter's hometown of Louisiana.

McGregor has come out publicly and stated he is willing to donate USD 500,000 towards the Foundation after the fight.