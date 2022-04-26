Conor McGregor continues sharpening his tools at Crumlin Boxing Club ahead of UFC return - "Work, style and business!"

Conor McGregor has shown fans that he is hard at work as he approaches the end of his recovery from injury. The Irishman, who sustained a broken leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, is expected to make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon this year.

Having returned to full training last month, fans will be excited to see the lengths McGregor goes in order to return to full fitness. Looking visually in great physical shape and health, the 'Notorious' star continues to work on his elite striking at his home country's Crumlin Boxing Club in Belfast.

In his latest Instagram post, which shows him getting his hands wrapped, McGregor wrote:

"Monday work, style and business!"

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC has fans excited about who the Irishman will face. The former two-division champion is in desperate need of a win upon his comeback, having gone 1-3 in his last four appearances.

Who will Conor McGregor face next?

The question for fans now is who McGregor is looking to step into the octagon with next. Initially, the idea of a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier was thought to be the plan. McGregor's injury and a doctor's stoppage at UFC 264 ended up costing fans what looked set to be a Fight of the Night contender.

A trilogy fight with Nate Diaz at welterweight is also seemingly being considered. Diaz has one fight remaining on his UFC contract and the two men are 1-1 across two previous bouts. However, the Stockton native recently confirmed that he isn't interested in fighting McGregor for a third time, stating "he sucks."

Perhaps the most intriguing rumor is talk of Conor McGregor returning to face UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Usman, who boasts five successful title defenses, has teased a potential fight between the two men, sharing images of the Irishman being submitted multiple times in his career.

McGregor revealed interest in fighting Usman while speaking on TheMacLife YouTube channel. He's targeting more history by becoming the first fighter to win a belt in three different divisions in the UFC.

"I believe versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute...I feel confident against Usman. A jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him."

Watch the full interview here:

