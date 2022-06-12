Conor McGregor credits "indomitable" Jiri Prochazka following UFC light heavyweight title victory - "What a fight, what a performance"

Conor McGregor has congratulated Jiri Prochazka after his recent title win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275, labeling his management stablemate as "The indomitable samurai." Taking to social media, the former UFC double-champion wrote:

"Paradigm’s Sports NEWEST! And the Czech Republic’s FIRST! UFC World Champion! The indomitable samurai, @jiri_bjp ! What a fight! What a performance! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports"

McGregor shares the same management company as Jiri Prochazka and other high-profile UFC fighters, including Israel Adesanya.

With Prochazka's latest win over Teixeira, he became the second reigning UFC champion under Paradigm Sports along with 'The Last Stylebender'. The 29-year-old also became the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic after submitting the Brazilian in the UFC 275 headliner.

Conor McGregor shares new training footage, unloads on heavy bag with left leg

Conor McGregor has been hard at work in the gym as he prepares to make his much-anticipated octagon return. The Irishman has displayed a swift recovery through his social media, but has been limited to training only with his hands due to the injury to his left leg.

It appears that McGregor is finally stepping up his preparations. 'Notorious' recently shared new training footage on social media where he can be seen throwing some nasty kicks with his left leg. He captioned the video:

"Something like a phenomenon! @tidlsport, @walmart."

Watch the new training video shared by McGregor below:

Conor McGregor is currently in the midst of a two-fight losing streak. The Irishman last competed at UFC 264 in July 2021, suffering a first-round doctor’s stoppage loss against Dustin Poirier. McGregor previously stated that he is optimistic about making his UFC return later this year and his latest training video could be a huge step towards that.

The Irishman is plotting a comeback at welterweight after putting on some serious mass throughout the recovery phase. The 33-year-old has expressed interest in a number of potential fights while on the sidelines, including a title fight against reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

'Notorious' also showed interest in a potential fight with Michael Chandler at welterweight somewhere down the line. However, there is no official confirmation on who will be his next opponent.

