Conor McGregor dangles second shot at BMF belt in front of Nate Diaz for trilogy; calls Jake Paul bout "nonsense"

Conor McGregor seems adamant about getting his trilogy fight against Nate Diaz. The Irishman recently dismissed Diaz's upcoming professional boxing debut against Jake Paul as "nonsense" and promised fans they would see the two former rivals facing off for the BMF title in their third octagon outing.

McGregor made his welterweight debut against Diaz in their first fight at UFC 196. Coming off two consecutive knockout wins against Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes, the Irishman was a hot favorite going into this fight. However, Diaz shockingly secured a second-round submission and stopped McGregor's unbeaten streak in the promotion.

Conor McGregor redeemed his loss in their immediate rematch at UFC 202 and beat Nate Diaz via majority decision. The build-up before both fights was marked by trash-talking, and the two never missed a chance to insult each other.

Things between them have mellowed over the past few years and 'The Notorious' recently called for a trilogy fight again, proposing that the BMF title be on the line. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote:

"Regardless of that nonsense match, me and Nate will be completing the trilogy. I am going to grab that BMF belt right quick for us to compete for it in the trilogy."

Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor after Nate Diaz

Jake Paul is not letting go of his dream to fight Conor McGregor in the boxing ring. 'The Problem Child' recently reiterated his desire to face 'The Notorious' after his Nate Diaz bout but expressed reservation over the possibility of it happening.

Diaz is set to make his professional boxing debut against Paul at the American Airlines Center in Dallas this weekend. The two have been going back and forth for a long time and will be looking to settle their differences over ten rounds in the squared circle. The match will be contested at 185 pounds.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Jake Paul claimed that while he's keen on fighting Conor McGregor after Nate Diaz, he doesn't think the Irishman is motivated enough to continue his fighting career. He said:

"When I knock out Nate Diaz and do what Conor couldn’t, it only makes sense for him to want that money fight. I don’t know how serious he’s taking fighting at all, and I don’t know how serious the fight world is taking him."

He continued:

“He obviously has to ask his boss Dana if he can do that... He’s tied up, and even if he wants to do it, Dana might not let him do it.”

