Conor McGregor discloses early box office earnings of 'Road House' as the remake becomes Amazon's most-watched movie debut

Conor McGregor recently revealed the early box office revenues of 'Road House' as the remake becomes Amazon's most-watched movie release.

'The Notorious' is one of the most charismatic figures in combat sports, making him an ideal fit for the movie. Following his leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor was left with little choice but to bide his time. He thus agreed to play a major role in the remake of the iconic 1989 film 'Road House.'

The film was released late last month, starring McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal. The film is set in the Florida Keys, and Gyllenhaal works as a bouncer at a roadhouse bar. The film features an action-packed ensemble of individuals, including McGregor, who attack the Roadhouse throughout.

Amazon Prime said earlier this week that 50 million people around the world had watched McGregor's acting debut. That now holds the record for the most people to watch a movie that is only available on Amazon. That number will undoubtedly increase, given that the film has only been available for two weeks.

McGregor recently took to X and congratulated Amazon Studios and MGM Studios on the success of their film. He captioned the post:

''Congrats to @amazonstudios and @mgmstudios on their @roadhousemovie becoming their most watched movie of all time! 50 million viewers over two weekends. That’s $750m at the box office. In 10 days! Insane! Congrats all the team, it was a pleasure''

Despite the film's popularity, McGregor isn't excited about hitting the big screen again. In a recent interview with TNT Sports, McGregor highlighted his future acting plans. He said:

"I feel like I could actually play any role on planet Earth because I feel my life is so removed from reality. Nobody knows me, nobody really knows me... But I don't actually fancy it. That's the thing, I'm not really into it, to be honest. It's a bit weird to me. Just get me back in that octagon."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (5:35):

Conor McGregor is set to become the highest-paid first-time actor ever

It's understandable why Conor McGregor decided to star in 'Road House.'

The movie had a huge release when it was made available on Amazon Prime last month. In addition to 'The Notorious,' the film features well-known actors and actresses such as Jessica Wiliams, Daniela Melchior, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Irishman is undoubtedly one of the movie's biggest stars and will receive compensation as such. Although an official paystub has not yet been made public, McGregor's media outfit, The Mac Life, announced that he holds the record for being the highest-paid debut actor ever.

