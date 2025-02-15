Conor McGregor drops big hint on Greenback Records' rise as MTV takes notice in Valentine's Day post for Dee Devlin: "cannot wait to show"

Conor McGregor laid down the foundation for Greenback Records in 2024 with Richard Buck and Julian O'Brien. The label is perceived to put together partnerships with artists and music bands in an innovative way. In a Valentine's Day post to Dee Devlin, McGregor hinted at the surging popularity of the label as MTV has its eyes on the initiative.

Greenback Records has already signed the popular British girl band Sweet Love besides rap icon Xzibit. 'The Notorious' took to Instagram and posted an endearing message to his partner Devlin and wrote:

"Happy Valentine's, my baby Dee! @mtv has its eyes on our @greenbackrecords movement and we cannot wait to show out for you all!."

On the professional front, McGregor has remained out of the competition since 2021. He was scheduled to return to the octagon in 2024 in a fight against Michael Chandler but withdrew due to a toe injury. The former UFC double champ was also speculated to take on Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing bout in a multi-million fight but nothing has come to fruition in that regard as well.

Islam Makhachev goes off on Conor McGregor

The bad blood between the UFC Dagestani superstars and Conor McGregor refuses to die down. Recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor were involved in multiple online back-and-forths. 'The Notorious' also took a dig at Nurmagomedov after he was taken off a flight following an argument with the flight crew recently.

The 36-year-old Irishman even spat at a Nurmagomedov fan after he yelled 'let's go Khabib' in front of him in a hotel corridor. Islam Makhchev has now responded to the former UFC double champ's repeated digs at 'The Eagle.'

ACD MMA while quoting Match TV on X, posted an excerpt of Makhachev's statement, where he said:

"He will never be the same as he was before the fight with Khabib. He can't forget. The most he can do is hit an old man in a bar, get into a squabble with a woman, spit on people. That is all he is capable of at the moment."

