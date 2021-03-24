Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier reportedly set to clash for the third time in July

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier may finally have a date for their trilogy fight. Per Giorgi Kokiashvili from the Georgian MMA news organization Adjarsport, the bout between the two is in the works to headline the UFC card on July 10, 2021.

There were many rumors about the fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier being targeted for the month of May. However, with the official retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC booked a title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in May. This pushed back the possibility of having a trilogy fight. ESPN reporter Areil Helwani, at the time noted:

"There was once a hope McGregor-Poirier 3 fight would get done for May 15 but it’s taken longer than hoped/expected so they moved on from that a while ago, sources say. Won’t happen on June 12 (Figueiredo-Moreno on that card), so latest hope is the July 10 card. We’ll see."

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier first went to battle in 2014, back when they both competed in the Featherweight division. 'The Notorious One' knocked Dustin Poirier out in the first round to win the first fight.

They next faced off almost 7 years later at UFC 257. 'The Diamond' was able to level his score with McGregor as he executed a brilliant gameplan to eventually knock the Irishman out.

Conor McGregor has since been rallying for a trilogy fight. Dustin Poirier, too, agreed that the trilogy fight is something he is looking forward to in the immediate future.

Besides Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3, what other fights are being targeted for July 10?

According to MMA Fighting, the UFC is working on fixing a bout between Jessica Eye and Jennifer Maia on the card for the event on July 10.

Jennifer Maia is coming off a loss at the hands of UFC Women's Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. She challenged the Russian fighter for the title in November 2020. She lost the bout via unanimous decision.

#UFC255 results: Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) outclasses game Jennifer Maia en route to decision win https://t.co/XOWcfCgNyV — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Jessica Eye last fought on the same card as Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 in January 2021. She faced Joanne Calderwood in a fight that lasted for all 3 rounds. Jessica Eye, too, lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Both Jessica Eye and Jennifer Maia will be looking to bounce back from their losses onto the winning side.