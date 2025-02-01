Conor McGregor embraces support from political strategist after racial controversy due to Khabib Nurmagomedov rant 

Conor McGregor recently stirred controversy with a now-deleted social media post targeting former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, his family, and his culture. The post contained multiple racial epithets, adding to McGregor’s history of provocative statements. This incident is just the latest in a career marked by heated exchanges and public scrutiny.

The Irish UFC star, known for his brash persona, received unexpected support from political strategist RC Maxwell, who defended his remarks and dismissed attempts to "cancel" him.

Taking it to X, Maxwell wrote:

"Good luck trying to cancel @TheNotoriousMMA over appropriate use of “nigg*.” Conor McGregor is a card carrying member of the club. He acquired several at the Inaugural Ball."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' responded, saying:

Trending

"Fact! My brother R.C '"

Check out Mcgregor's response to RC Maxwell's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Maxwell’s comments sparked further debate, suggesting McGregor had earned a pass for his language through past associations. As discussions around race, privilege, and sports culture intensify, McGregor’s response—and the public's reaction—will shape the fallout from this latest incident.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have a long-standing rivalry dating back to their 2018 title fight, which ended in a submission loss for McGregor and a post-fight brawl that led to suspensions for both fighters.

Check out the screenshot of Conor McGregor's original post below:

Screenshot of Conor McGregor’s now-deleted X post targeting 'The Eagle [Screenshot courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA]

Dana White blocks Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul fight, despite backing from Indian billionaire

Dana White appears uninterested in a potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul, dismissing the idea of McGregor’s return happening in India.

As McGregor is under an exclusive contract with the UFC, White’s approval is necessary for him to compete in any event outside the promotion. While White co-promoted McGregor’s 2017 fight with Floyd Mayweather, he’s not showing the same enthusiasm for a Paul matchup.

White continues to hope for McGregor's UFC return in 2025 after a June fight with Michael Chandler was canceled due to his toe injury.

McGregor, sidelined since 2021 with a broken leg, remains focused on outside ventures, including ownership in BKFC and a civil lawsuit. Despite his off-cage activities, McGregor has expressed eagerness to return to fighting, but an official date is still uncertain.

Check out Dana White's comments below (0:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.