KSI laments about Conor McGregor's fall from grace as the Irishman posts vile derogatory tweet aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov

The UFC's infamous rivalry reignited as Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov continued trading shots on social media. Recently, YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI weighed in and took a jab at the Irish superstar.

The renewed tension began when Paul Hughes offered ‘The Notorious’ to be in his corner for the Usman Nurmagomedov fight. However, McGregor rejected the offer and vocally supported ‘Big News’ ahead of the fight.

The bout, promoted as "Dagestan vs Ireland 2," took place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Jan. 25, where Usman secured a majority decision victory in a back-and-forth contest. After the fight, Hughes approached Khabib and stated, "I am not the other Irish guy," seemingly taking a dig at McGregor.

Since then, McGregor has been firing a war of words at Hughes and Khabib. Recently, the former two-division champion taunted Khabib about his personal life, family, and Dagestani heritage. and challenged him to a fight. McGregor wrote:

“15 minutes I done aldo 15 seconds.Show yo wife nigga. Show yo kids nigga. Cousin f**kin motherfuckin hidin m**herf**ker. Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition. Are they competing or what are you saying Ireland vs Dagestan? Where's your offspring, we cant wait to see them .The best of Dagestan offspring? Dagestan, what do we think? Is this true? Who's next cos fatso with the coach whistle won't fight. Who the f**k designated this fat b**ch as master father? Certainly not his own father. Abdulmanap. And they all know it in Dagestan."

"Dagestan think you are pu**y lips for retiring. Real Dagestan is forever. You are laughed at behind your back in Dagestan. Lazy you are, they say. Fight me and make a 100 million dollars and give it to the entire village of Dagestan! But you won't, why? Fat lazy scared b**ch. Lazy fasto," he added.

Check out the screenshot of Conor McGregor’s deleted X post below:

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's X post. [Screenshot courtesy: @@TheNotoriousMMA on X]

McGregor is receiving backlash for his comments from the MMA community. His post garnered reactions, including one from KSI who reshared the post and took a jab at the Irishman, writing:

“What a fall from grace man. People looked up this guy [Conor McGregor] smh.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov backs Paul Hughes, slams Conor McGregor amid heated online exchange

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to his Instagram story to back Paul Hughes, calling him a true Irishman, while slamming Conor McGregor. writing:

“You are a real Irishman @paulhughesmma. And not a rapist and drug addict like this b**tard [Conor McGregor].”

Check out a screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story. [Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

