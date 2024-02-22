Conor McGregor emerges as most tested athlete on UFC roster in 2024, surpassing Dricus du Plessis, Sean Strickland, and others

Conor McGregor's return to the sport remains one of the most discussed topics in MMA.

The Irishman suffered a career-threatening leg break in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and has not competed since. He was then removed from the USADA drug testing pool for his rehabilitation period.

Upon completing his recovery, 'The Notorious' was expected to be re-entered into the testing pool immediately, but his reenlistment was delayed, hindering his return.

With the UFC now working with Drug Free Sport, as of 2024, the former two-division champion now tops the promotion's leaderboard as the most tested fighter this year.

The database was updated on Feb. 21, afterwhich, Jed. I Goodman took to X to share the list of fighters with two or more tests this year. He wrote this:

"The new #UFC Anti-Doping Test History database has been updated. Fighters with the most test sessions in 2024: Conor McGregor: 3; Robert Bryczek: 2; Dricus Du Plessis: 2; Darrius Flowers: 2..."

While the saga surrounding the Irishman's re-entry into the USADA drug testing pool has passed, there is still much confusion about when McGregor will return to the UFC, as well as who he will face.

Michael Chandler has "assurances" he will face Conor McGregor next

Last year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter.' The show aired from May 30 to Aug. 15, after which the pair were expected to face off inside the octagon.

The Irishman's delayed re-entry into the USADA testing pool put an end to his return in 2023. But with the much anticipated UFC 300 event taking place in April, there were hopes that 'The Notorious' would feature on the anniversary card, which did not transpire.

The former champion even took to announcing that he would return at International Fight Week in June, which also appears unlikely.

Chandler was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he provided an update on the situation, saying this:

"I've been ready to fight since The Ultimate Fighter... We're not getting off this train. This is the fight that is happening, I can't tell you a date, I can't tell you a weight, but I can tell you the fight is happening. I have way too many assurances that this fight is happening to think otherwise."

Watch Chandler's update on fighting Conor McGregor below:

