Conor McGregor excited as he gears up to welcome Ice Cube and other rap icons to the Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor began his combat sports career as a mixed martial artist. The wealth he has amassed from his UFC run, as well as his blockbuster boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., has allowed him to expand his business portfolio and interact with world-renowned celebrities like Ice Cube.

The Irishman frequently shares news about his business interests on X/Twitter. He recently spoke about preparing his establishment, the Black Forge Inn, to welcome a series of rappers, including The Game, Ice Cube, and hip hop group Cypress Hill, among others.

"Rap icons in the house, @blackforgeinn! Ice Cube, The Game, Cypress Hill and all The High Rollers crew! They know where it’s at for Proper Irish food, Forged Irish drink, and quality Irish hospitality!"

Expand Tweet

The Black Forge Inn is one of Conor McGregor's most recognizable business ventures, with the other being Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. He and his business associates previously owned a majority stake in the company before selling it to Proximo Spirits, for which McGregor reportedly pocketed $600 million.

Despite his business ventures continuing to expand, the Irishman remains a fighter at heart and has been open about his frustrations over the many obstacles in his path to his octagon return. He previously struggled to secure an official fight date for his return bout against Michael Chandler due to USADA constraints.

USADA serves as the overseer of the UFC's anti-doping program, but the contract between the two organizations is scheduled to end on December 31, 2023. Conor McGregor has been repeatedly mentioned as the catalyst behind USADA's demise after he was allegedly denied an exemption from the anti-doping tests.

However, the UFC has denied USADA's claims. For now, fans and the MMA community have projected McGregor's return for 2024, with some previously believing that UFC 300 was a realistic date. Unfortunately, the Irishman's head coach, John Kavanagh, has since claimed that a later date is more likely.

Are Ice Cube and Co. the only rappers Conor McGregor has welcomed to the Black Forge Inn?

The Black Forge appears to slowly be attracting celebrities from the world of hip hop.

Ice Cube and Co. aren't the first rappers that Conor McGregor has had the pleasure of welcoming to the Black Forge Inn. Back in September, rapper Snoop Dogg was spotted at the Block Forge Inn in the company of the Irishman's mother.

McGregor also snapped several pictures alongside Snoop Dogg to commemorate the visit of one of the most high-profile celebrities to have enjoyed the Black Forge Inn's services.