Conor McGregor has only expletives to say in reaction to Henry Cejudo's latest comments

Conor McGregor will be present cage-side when Henry Cejudo makes his return to the octagon against Aljamain Sterling in the main-event at UFC 288 this weekend. Cejudo who trained several UFC star during his three-year-long hiatus, was asked if he would like to train McGregor at some point.

While Cejudo has preached to McGregor over social media on several previous occasions, 'Triple C' surprisingly dismissed the idea of training with the Dubliner. The 36-year-old said during the UFC 288 media day:

"I think he's offended too many of my good friends. At first, yeah, I was kind of a Conor hater then I became a fan. He won me over, but I think he took things a little too far. Talking about Khabib's father after him passing, calling my manager a rat, a terrorist, all that. I get sports, and I get the entertainment side, but that's just a little too much for me."

Conor McGregor has now reacted to Cejudo's latest comments rather dismissively. Asked about a potential encounter with BKFC star Mike Perry, McGregor said:

"Why not. I've got a couple of fights lined up. I've got the Chandler fight so that's what I'm focused on."

Asked about Cejudo's latest comments, 'Notorious' told Inside Fighting:

"F**k him. F**k him. F**k him."

Henry Cejudo still has some advice for Conor McGregor going into UFC 288

Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor have gone back and forth in the recent past, expressing their disagreements on the technicalities of the fight game. While he doesn't want to train McGregor, Cejudo still has some technical advice for the Dubliner. 'Triple C' further told reporters at the UFC 288 media day:

"I've done a Fight Feedback on him. If he was smart, he would watch it. I think the biggest thing Conor can do is adjust his stance. He's too heavy on that lead leg. He's not an attacker. Conor anticipates, and he counters well. Start bringing people into you."

Cejudo did a detailed breakdown of Conor McGregor's style back in January, suggesting significant changes. According to the former Olympian, 'Notorious' needs to work on his wrestling and clinch, respect his opponents, move up to welterweight, and narrow his stance among other things.

