Conor McGregor fans couldn't miss the black eye on his latest Instagram posts

Conor McGregor sported a black eye at a recent wedding he attended in the United States.

The Irishman posted a series of pictures to his Instagram, where he donned a swanky two-piece suit. However, what caught the fans' attention was his black eye.

Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier for the third time at UFC 264. Their first meeting saw McGregor outclass his American counterpart, while Poirier emerged victorious in the second outing.

McGregor was one of the guests at the wedding of his advisor Matthew Gilbert-Hamerling. When he uploaded his pictures to Instagram, fans were quick to take notice of his black eye.

One fan suggested McGregor probably suffered a black eye while sparring-

"My boy got rocked in sparring," he commented.

Another user wrote-

"Who gave you that black eye, king?"

Another comment read-

"That black eye shows how damn serious he’s taking this camp. I can’t wait. Until July 10th," he commented.

Conor McGregor trained in Dubai before deciding to move his camp to California, close to where UFC 264 will be held.

'The Notorious' has been fairly active on social media lately, treating his fans to some intense training pictures and videos.

"I'll go in there and put on one hell of a performance" - Conor McGregor on his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor is confident that his rivalry with Dustin Poirier will culminate with him winning their trilogy fight.

Following his loss to 'The Diamond' at UFC 257, the former UFC double-champion is certain that minor adjustments to his game plan could give him victory on July 10.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Conor McGregor said-

"All the marbles are on the line. I'm here training very, very hard. I'm about to go for my second session of the day. I'm in great condition already. I beat him in the original bout. I lost in the rematch. And then we've got trilogy, I've got a few little adjustments to make. I feel very, very confident. I'm very focused and driven. And I'll go in there and put on one hell of a performance and get it back on July 10th."

