Conor McGregor fight pay-per-view cost: How much money do I need to spend for UFC 257?

Those who are interested in watching the return of Conor McGregor at UFC 257 will have to shell out $69.99. UFC 257 is the first pay-per-view of 2021 and will air on ESPN+ for the aforementioned price.

Back in December, MMA Fighting reported that there will be an increase in the price of UFC pay-per-views, starting with the upcoming magnum opus featuring the return of The Notorious One. The prices for UFC PPVs have been increased to $69.99 from the earlier price of $64.99.

After the price increase was reported, Conor McGregor reacted to the announcement in a tweet.

That’s a lot of cheese, Mr. Mouse 🧀 https://t.co/CXkHHazwWy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 31, 2020

Excitement levels hit fever pitch as UFC 257 is almost upon us

Although the prices have increased, expect a record-breaking number of PPV buys because UFC 257 is headlined by a much-anticipated clash between McGregor and Poirier. There is always a crazy amount of hype and interest surrounding Conor McGregor fights and it's no different this time around.

To add to that, the winner of the fight will go on to fight for the title next and there's a big fight feel to it because the #2 and #4 ranked lightweights in the UFC are about to lock horns. So there's clearly no dearth of excitement surrounding the fight.

Who you got⁉️



Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier rematch at #UFC257 tonight!!



➡️ @Bet365 pic.twitter.com/ih53l9Y4FO — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 23, 2021

The co-main event of UFC 257 features another exciting lightweight matchup between surging contender Dan Hooker and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. If Khabib Nurmagomedov stays retired, the winner of this fight is likely to challenge the winner of Poirier vs McGregor for the 155lbs title, pending Charles Oliveira's status.

According to UFC president Dana White, a spectacular performance by any of the four guys competing in the co-main and main events of UFC 257 might entice Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the octagon. That increases the possibility of the highly anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and the undefeated Russian coming to fruition.

Therefore, UFC 257 promises to be a cracker of an event, and is there truly a better way to kick off the 2021 season than with a Conor McGregor card?

Check out all the other fights on the UFC 257 main card below.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier (Lightweight)

Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood (Women's flyweight)

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov (Middleweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas (Women's strawweight)