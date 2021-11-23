"You are no killer" - Conor McGregor fires back at Nate Diaz after the Stockton native claimed the Irishman was 'already killed'

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz recently got into a Twitter feud after the Irishman called out all his enemies while discussing a return to the octagon.

Although McGregor did not mention any specific names, Nate Diaz posted a message on his official Twitter account which seemed to be a direct response to 'The Notorious'. Diaz wrote:

"War was declared along time ago you were already killed."

In a now deleted tweet, McGregor fired back at his former opponent.

"You should have killed me when you had the chance, but you are no killer."

Deleted tweet posted by Conor McGregor on his official Twitter handle.

The feud between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz goes long back. The duo squared off at UFC 196, where Diaz shockingly defeated the Dubliner via submission. However, the former UFC double champion avenged his loss five months later at UFC 202.

Conor McGregor reveals who he would like to fight when he returns to the octagon

In a recent tweet, Conor McGregor revealed that he would like to fight the lightweight champion when he returns to action in 2022. The former 155-pound kingpin also addressed his rivalry with Dustin Poirier and implied that the trilogy was "unfinished."

Conor McGregor wrote:

"Hi lads, here goes.. clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac.Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the f*ck has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy “unfinished”. Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It"

McGregor has lost two fights in a row, both to Dustin Poirier. He suffered a gruesome broken leg in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 and underwent surgery shortly after.

'The Notorious' has expressed interest in fighting Poirier for a fourth time. 'The Diamond' is currently scheduled to fight UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 next month.

Despite the likes of Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush waiting in the wings for shots at the belt, McGregor expects to leapfrog them all when he makes his way back to the octagon.

