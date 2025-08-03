Conor McGregor fires off ice-cold messages to BKFC 79 fighter after brutal knockout loss: "Don’t send threats" 

Conor McGregor was impressed by Cody Kerr's performance at BKFC 79. Kerr finished Dillon Blaydon in just 61 seconds, and McGregor called out Blaydon for sending threats before the fight and folding the moment it turned ugly.He walked Blaydon down early and let his hands go. A few exchanges later, Blaydon covered up, dropped to a knee, and told the ref he was done.Kerr revealed in the post-fight speech that Blaydon was sending him threats on Facebook ahead of their clash. He said:&quot;Fu*k yeah, cuz! This motherfu*ker started talking sh*t on Facebook, saying he's going to collect my f*cking teeth. I'm f*cking here b*tch. This is my motherfu*king town.&quot;Check out Cody Kerr's comments below:The knockout and the backstory grabbed McGregor’s attention. He took to X to react to the fight and wrote:&quot;Wild! @bareknucklefc Opponent was sending threats on Facebook in the build-up. Took a smack of raw knuckle and one big one between the eyes, and then he didn’t want to know anymore! Don’t send threats on the book if ya can’t back it up! BARE KNUCKLE FC ON NOW LIVE FROM THE WORLD'S LARGEST MOTORCYCLE RALLY! THE GREATEST LIVE SHOW ON EARTH!&quot;Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:As for McGregor, the Irishman is slowly positioning himself for a UFC return. He hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in July 2021 and has been in and out of the UFC’s drug testing program since. He re-entered the pool in 2024 before his planned fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303, then withdrew due to a toe injury.His recent test was confirmed on the UFC’s official anti-doping tracker. McGregor has now resumed the process required to compete under the UFC’s new testing system, run by Drug Free Sport International.That timeline fits with a rumored UFC event at the White House on July 4, 2026, proposed by United States President Donald Trump. If that card happens, McGregor could finally square off against Chandler.