Conor McGregor flaunts $110,000 Jacob & Co. Epic X watch as brand owner highlights UFC star's luxury timepiece

Conor McGregor made a cameo on one of Jacob Arabo's latest Instagram stories, during which the Irishman showcased his Jacob & Co. Epic X watch, which is worth $110,000 according to Swedish watch enthusiasts Superwatchman. Meanwhile, Arabo, who co-owns Jacob & Co., wore a different watch.

Instead of the bronze-themed watch McGregor sported, Arabo flaunted the jewel-encrusted, platinum-colored Jacob & Co. Billionaire, which is worth several millions of dollars, with the value varying depending on the source.

A screenshot of Jacob Arabo's Instagram story with Conor McGregor

McGregor is no stranger to luxury, as he is the wealthiest MMA fighter in the sport's history, as well as it's biggest-ever draw. Unfortunately, the Irishman hasn't fought since July 10, 2021, where he snapped his shin against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in their trilogy bout.

Since then, McGregor has teased participation in several bouts, including boxing matches with the likes of KSI and Logan Paul, both social media influencers who parlayed their fame into combat sports careers. Now, he has expressed an interest in competing in the BKFC, where he is a part-owner.

However, his MMA career has remained stagnant. He was initially scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303, in what was meant to be his octagon return. Unfortunately, a toe injury forced McGregor to withdrawn, and he has since shown no serious signs of returning to the UFC.

His opponent, who was once adamant that he would face McGregor at some point, moved on to face two opponents: a rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, and now a UFC 314 fight against Paddy Pimblett.

Conor McGregor has an pricier Jacob & Co. watch in his collection

Luxury is nothing new to Conor McGregor. After all, he is the man who once flaunted his Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht. However, when it comes to watches, one of his most expensive timepieces is another Jacob & Co. marvel, the Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette.

He did so back in 2021, and it is reportedly priced at a staggering $1 million. Fortunately for McGregor, his net worth only seems to be increasing as he signs lucrative business deals left and right.

