Michael Chandler issues spine-chilling preview of Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC 314, shares definitive prediction for "the Paddy train"

Top-shelf dynamic lightweights Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimbblett will square off in a five-round clash in the co-main event of UFC 314. On paper, this could be the biggest test of Pimblett's career, who has remained undefeated in the UFC with six wins.

Ad

The pre-fight verbal fencing is in full motion with Chandler recently posting a video of him sporting a wig emulating Pimblett's hairstyle. The American recently previewed the fight in an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA.

Chandler believes that Pimblett is stepping into deep waters seemingly beyond his comfort zone. He's confident that the UK MMA star has never faced an opponent of his caliber and the differential in their experience could be the deciding factor. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I believe I'm going to put pressure on him. I believe he will know right away within the first exchange that he's not stepping into the octagon with Bobby Green [or] with Tony Ferguson... With some of these guys that he has fought. It's just a different level. I still believe, where I'm at, it's a bad matchup stylistically for him."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"The first time he gets hit by one of the toughest punchers in the UFC lightweight division which he has not faced yet, it's going to be a different feeling it's going to be a different speed, it's going to be a different ferocity that he hasn't felt before. I think Paddy's still got a bright future. I think Paddy will always be a fan favorite. But I do believe he's got some momentum right now and the Paddy train stops in Miami."

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Chandler promises an exciting duel against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett guarantee electrifying action every time they step inside the octagon to compete.

Despite losing four fights in his last five encounters, Chandler remains a top draw in the lightweight division. Meanwhile, Pimblett has picked six victories in as many fights in the UFC with four finishes. The standout prospect seeks to potentially break into the top-10 bubble of the talent-stacked lightweight division with a win against Chandler.

Ad

Shedding light on the thrill element in their upcoming clash in a video on X, Chandler said:

"I like the matchup, love the matchup actually. I respect Paddy. I think Paddy is a skilled fighter. I think he’s still got a bright future, but I think he’s going to run into a buzz saw named Michael Chandler on April 12th. As always, I will be the most entertaining guy that steps inside the octagon that night. I will have everybody on their feet. I will have everybody on the edge of their seat. In typical Chandler fashion, we’re going in there with one goal in mind, and that’s to separate our opponent from consciousness.”

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's X post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.