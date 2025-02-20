"Separate our opponent from consciousness" - Michael Chandler sends spine-chilling warning to Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 314 clash

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett are destined for a five round co-main event clash at UFC 314, and the former recently discussed the fight announcement on social media.

Dana White dropped a video online last night revealing news regarding multiple big fights. The UFC figurehead's address included Chandler versus Pimblett, which is set for April 12 in Miami.

The former multi-time Bellator lightweight champion posted a video address to his personal X page describing not only how this contest came to be but also why he loves the matchup:

"I respect Paddy. I think Paddy's a skilled fighter. I think he's still got a bright future but I think he's going to run into a buzzsaw named Michael Chandler on April 12. As always, I will be the most entertaining guy that steps inside the octagon that night.

"I will have everybody on their feet. I will have everybody on the edge of their seat. In typical Chandler fashion, we're going out there with one goal in mind and that's to separate our opponent from consciousness."

Check out Chandler's first thoughts since the Pimblett bout was announced below:

Michael Chandler's backstory on how the Pimblett fight came to be

Michael Chandler began his video address by mentioning how fast things move in the sport and referenced how he got a call for the Paddy Pimblett bout while on vacation last week. The initial response that Chandler had to Hunter Campbell while on this phone call was that April is only eight weeks away.

Chandler described how he likes to put down about four weeks of training before he enters an eight week camp thereafter. The 38-year-old had to think about it and flew to Las Vegas the next day for a sit-down meeting with Campbell regarding this clash with the former Cage Warriors standout in sunny Florida.

The decision was made to take this fight after talking through everything, with Chandler's logic being that an imperfect plan implemented now is better than a perfect plan implemented months from now.

The Missouri native also mentioned that there was a lot going on with the division as it is a big summer for the lightweight category in his estimation.

Michael Chandler was also wanting to get back on the proverbial horse after what he described as one of the most disappointing losses of his career in a rematch against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. The bout saw him go 0-2 against the former UFC lightweight champion.

