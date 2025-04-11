Conor McGregor flexes $620,000 Jacob and Co. luxury watch in Dubai

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor was recently spotted in Dubai, donning his luxury Jacob and Co. timepiece, reportedly worth $620,000.
The Irishman, who has been out of the octagon for nearly four years, most recently hinted at potential UFC retirement. However, before UFC 314, he sparked interest among fans by declaring that he is interested in the pay-per-view's co-main event between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.
Outside the octagon, 'The Notorious' is known for his flashy lifestyle and well-stocked wardrobe. He posted a story on his Instagram, showcasing his Jacob and Co. Astronomia Casino timepiece. The watch comes with a staggering price tag of $620,000 and mimics the movement of a roulette wheel.
Check out McGregor's Instagram story below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
McGregor also shared a post on Instagram in collaboration with a popular watch page, which described the timepiece.
Check out the post below:
The timepiece is a technical marvel, allowing the wearer to spin the miniature roulette wheel with a simple push of a button. Many other celebrities, including Floyd Mayweather and Cristiano Ronaldo, have also been spotted wearing this watch. Jacob and Co. crafted only 18 units of the timepiece worldwide, making it an extremely treasured possession.
When Conor McGregor was seen comparing his watch with Cristiano Ronaldo
In the past, Conor McGregor was seen comparing his luxury watch side by side with football mega-star Cristiano Ronaldo at the Kingdom Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Both McGregor and 'CR7' were seated ringside at the Day of Reckoning boxing event in Riyadh in December 2023. On the night, Ronaldo was showcasing his luxurious Hublot watch, whereas the Irishman was wearing a pricier Chopard timepiece.
The two shared a brief moment of friendly banter as 'The Notorious' playfully compared their luxury watches, asking:
"What have we got now? Who's winning this one?"
Check out McGregor's comments below (0:54):