Conor McGregor generously provides funds for Irish MMA youth team to compete at Youth World Championships

Conor McGregor has won over many hearts after donating essential funds to pay for the entire Irish amateur MMA team to compete at the Youth World Championships.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Irishman decided to cover the the bill for flights, accommodation and registration at a time when many amateur competitors were under severe economic constraints.

The IMMAF tournament will take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, from July 29 to August 1. The Irish MMA association recently confirmed that Conor McGregor has covered all expenses for Ireland’s 27-man squad, along with a staff of 20 coaches, to take part in the tournament.

Looking after the future of the sport! pic.twitter.com/82lENCsaIB — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 28, 2021

McGregor also released a statement sending his best wishes to the young fighters ahead of the competition. Forbes' highest paid athlete of 2021 said-

"Wishing the Irish squad the very best of luck in their quest at the world championships this year! From the fighters to the coaches, I know the future of our fighting nation is in excellent hands! Fight with the pride of the emerald isle, team! We are all with you! Good luck!”

Ireland's head coach praised Conor McGregor

The moment the Elite Irish Cadet MMA Team found out from IMMAA President @coach_kavanagh that @thenotoriousmma has offered to pay the full price of each Cadet athlete and their coaches trip to the @immafed Youth World Championships 🇨🇮#IMMAA #MMAIreland #IrishMMA #IMMAF pic.twitter.com/3yBxzisi2b — IMMAA (@IMMAAOnline) June 26, 2021

Conor McGregor's generosity didn't go unnoticed by the Irish MMA community and he was heaped with praise. Paying tribute to McGregor, Ireland head coach Andy Ryan said-

"This gesture by Conor has come at a time when Irish MMA needed it most. Gyms were among the worst hit by the Covid pandemic and throughout 2020, thousands of young athletes were unable to train on the mats with their teammates and coaches. Those who persevered, trained at home, stayed focused and qualified to represent their country are now getting the ultimate thumbs up from their hero and I have no doubt this support will light a fire under the entire squad heading out to take on the rest of the world in Bulgaria. On behalf of the athletes, coaches and all the gyms of IMMAA, I wish to extend a huge thanks to Conor for this incredible sponsorship."

Aside from Ryan, Conor McGregor was also praised by his head coach John Kavanagh, who happens to be the president of the Irish Mixed Martial Arts Association.

