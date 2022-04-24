Conor McGregor would get beaten like he "stole something" in a fight with Kamaru Usman, insists Ali Abdelaziz

Ali Abdelaziz believes Conor McGregor will be badly beaten if he ever happens to enter the octagon against Kamaru Usman.

In a recent Twitter Q&A session with his followers, the Dominance MMA founder shared his thoughts on a variety of topics pertaining to the sport of MMA and potential matchups.

During the session, one of his followers inquired about his thoughts on a potential fight between Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor.

Tweeting his response to the question, Abdelaziz wrote:

"Usman beat him like Stole something"

You can check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor has been pursuing the welterweight title for some time now. He has repeatedly stated his desire to face Kamaru Usman to become a three-division champion.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The ufc Triple weight world champion. The ufc Triple weight world champion.

Speaking about a potential matchup against Usman back in March, McGregor told The Mac Life:

“I believe that’s the fight to make. I believe myself and Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute... I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself down to a lightweight frame but I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy... and I feel confident about Usman, [who’s] a jab-happy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. He’s ground and pound isn’t strong."

Watch McGregor's full interview below:

Joe Rogan weighs in on rumors of Conor McGregor fighting Kamaru Usman in a comeback bout

Joe Rogan appears unsatisfied with McGregor's willingness to fight Kamaru Usman upon his return.

While appearing on a recent episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the popular podcaster argued that the Irishman should be looking for someone who is a "little below championship level."

Sharing his thoughts on the matchup, Rogan said:

"If Conor wants the most chance of success, I would say fight a guy who is a little below championship level. Maybe like a guy on the come-up, who Conor has an advantage over, but is still a competitive fight. Give him a test. But don't put him in there right away with Usman."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on McGregor below:

Meanwhile, in an interview with TMZ Sports, Usman dismissed the Irish superstar's callout as "irrelevant," stating that he is more concerned with his upcoming title fight against Leon Edwards.

Check out Usman's comments on McGregor's callout below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak