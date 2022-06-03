Conor McGregor given advice by Mike Tyson ahead of UFC return - "Get your feet wet"

Mike Tyson is no stranger to big fights or the highest level of competition, and he has some advice for Conor McGregor. Per the former boxing heavyweight champion, the Irishman should not target title fights immediately after making his return.

The boxing icon discussed the matter with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ asked Tyson about his opinion on the Irishman’s return and whether the former champion should shoot for the top immediately after his absence. The boxing great agreed to Cejudo’s suggestion that the Irishman shouldn’t aim so high upon his return but take it slow before challenging any champion:

"I believe you should do a couple of fights, get your feet wet... build your confidence up..." said Tyson.

Cejudo named Tony Ferguson as a potential opponent for the Dublin native, but Tyson stated it could be a hard fight for ‘Notorious.’ The boxing great said that even if McGregor wins, he could still be hurt.

‘Triple C’ has lately engaged in banter with McGregor and published the video on his social media by calling it a “freebie” for the Irishman.

Watch Mike Tyson give Conor McGregor advice in the video below:

Conor McGregor published a video from his gym on the yacht

It would appear McGregor’s training regime is going as planned, judging by a video the MMA superstar recently posted. While on his yacht in Monaco to witness the Formula One Grand Prix, Conor McGregor showed a pair of gloves and a heavy bag, indicating that he was training even while on the move.

The former two-division UFC champion has been regularly training and even sparring at Crumlin Boxing Club, where he began his combat sports journey. It's perhaps only a matter of time before the Irishman returns to MMA training.

The MMA community awaits his return as he suffered a horrible knee injury at UFC 264 in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has been out of action for nearly a year but has vowed to return to MMA and boxing.

