Conor McGregor gives a cordial reaction to Max Holloway eyeing a rematch

Conor McGregor has responded to Max Holloway's call out after the Hawaiian native stated he'd like a rematch with the Irishman.

McGregor and Holloway first faced off in the octagon back in 2013. The pair were both at the beginning of their UFC journeys and the bout saw 'The Notorious' get the nod via unanimous decision.

Since then, Conor McGregor has gone on to become the biggest star in the history of MMA and 'Blessed' has made a case for himself as one of the greatest featherweights to walk into the octagon. Now, as both men are seasoned fighters in the octagon and looking for the biggest fights possible, Holloway and McGregor are open to running it back once again.

In a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Max Holloway reignited his rivalry with McGregor by stating that he's open to fighting him in any weightclass. The 31-year-old said:

“I would love to fight Conor, I was the only guy that took Conor to a decision at 145...I know he wants to come back, but that’d be a fight that [would be] super interesting, super fun. A lot of a lot of questions."

The Dublin-born fighter took to Twitter to respond to Holloway's call out. McGregor dubiously stated that he would never retire from fighting so their rematch is always on the cards.

"I'm never retiring so we defo fighting, lad."

Chael Sonnen suggests Conor McGregor may never fight again

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the octagon later this year to face off against fellow lightweight star Michael Chandler.

Before then, the pair will first appear on our screens as coaches on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), which begins airing on May 30th.

Despite everything seemingly set between the two, except the actual date of the bout, Chael Sonnen isn't sure the fight will go ahead. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former middleweight contender warned Chandler not to put all his chips into the fight against 'The Notorious' taking place.

'The American Gangster' said:

“I do think that topic is fair game. It’s certainly not what we’ve been told is going to happen with Conor...we know nothing. We know that there’s no match, no way against Chandler, no 155lbs or 170lbs, no training camp... At some point Chandler is gonna wake up and realise that, I don’t have a fight coming up with Conor, which means I don’t have a fight coming up at all.”

Catch Sonnen's breakdown here:

