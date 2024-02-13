Conor McGregor gives three-word reaction to Joe Rogan's take on his lavish "baller" lifestyle

Conor McGregor recently responded to Joe Rogan's perspective on his extravagant lifestyle.

'The Notorious' has emerged as one of the UFC's most prominent figures since joining the organization in 2013. His dominance in the octagon, marked by championship victories across two weight divisions, catapulted him to superstardom and immense wealth, solidifying his status as one of the world's wealthiest athletes.

From making grand entrances on his Lamborghini yacht at the Monaco Grand Prix to showcasing his fleet of luxury supercars and frequently sharing glimpses of his exquisite timepieces on social media, McGregor never misses a chance to showcase his extraordinary affluence.

During an episode of his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast last June, the veteran UFC commentator engaged in a conversation with American bow hunter Cameron Hanes. The duo delved into discussions about McGregor's lifestyle and his hiatus from the sport. Rogan said:

"Why do you become successful in the first place? So you can live like a f**king baller, and that's what Conor is doing. He's watching Formula 1 while he's eating his breakfast at the back of his yacht. I want him to do what he wants to do. If Conor Mcgregor wants to f**king buy diamonds and lay around in the sun, I'm all there for him... The guy earned every f**king penny he got, and I'm happy for him."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

McGregor responded to Rogan's remarks on X:

"Love you Joe! ❤️🙏"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

'The Notorious' has encountered difficulties in securing victories since the beginning of 2020. His only triumph during this period was a first-round TKO over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, marking his sole win since 2016. McGregor has remained inactive following a leg injury sustained during his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Leon Edwards praises Conor McGregor's contribution to MMA's growth

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards recently commended Conor McGregor for his significant impact on the MMA world.

During an appearance on Up Front With Simon Jordan, 'Rocky' acknowledged McGregor's accomplishments and praised his role in elevating the sport:

"I think he’s great for the sport. He has definitely brought the sport forward to the casual fans. He is one of those guys that you either like him or you don’t like him, but he is who he is. What he’s achieved in the sport, you can’t take away from him."

He added:

"He did become the first-ever two-division world champion. So even though he talks all that sh*t, he is actually a good fighter, as well, behind it. He definitely helped the sport. He didn’t take anything away from it. He definitely gave more in terms of pushing it into the mainstream."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below (50:10):