Conor McGregor goes off on Alex Pereira’s ex Merle Christine with five-word reaction for celebrating 'Poatan's' UFC 313 loss

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Mar 11, 2025 17:48 GMT
Conor McGregor (left) reacted to Merle Christine
Conor McGregor (left) reacted to Merle Christine's (center) comments on Alex Pereira's (right) defeat. [Images courtesy: @thenotoriousmma, @merlecb_ and @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

Conor McGregor criticized Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine, after she made a bitter social media post reacting to his recent defeat. Pereira and Christine had a long-term relationship that ended when he revealed that she was married to another man during their time together.

Ad

Following their breakup, the couple engaged in a public exchange that attracted significant media attention. The tensions resurfaced after Pereira’s UFC 313 loss in the title fight against Magomed Ankalaev, where Christine mocked him on social media.

Christine's behavior has faced widespread condemnation from the MMA community, and McGregor also expressed his views on her remarks in a post on X, stating:

"FUGLY B* WASH YOUR BOX."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While McGregor seems to have deleted the post from his X account. However, @ChampRDS reshared the screenshot on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the post below:

Ad

Pereira has responded to Christine's remarks regarding his loss. Recently, Pereira's rival, Jamahal Hill, also supported him on the matter and criticized Christine for her comments.

Alex Pereira receives a rare introduction at UFC 313 to join Conor McGregor and Jon Jones

Veteran UFC announcer Bruce Buffer typically adheres strictly to protocol during pre-fight introductions, carrying out his duties without deviation. However, at UFC 313, he made a rare exception by introducing Pereira as "The One, The Only" before the fight.

Ad

Online sources indicate that Buffer had previously reserved this term for MMA legends Conor McGregor and Jon Jones. Following UFC 313, Pereira became the newest member of this exclusive club. On Instagram, @happypunch shared video clips of every instance in which Buffer used the phrase "The One, The Only" to introduce a fighter in the UFC.

Check out the post below:

Unfortunately for Pereira, UFC 313 did not yield the anticipated results. Magomed Ankalaev effectively utilized his versatile skill set to neutralize Pereira's offense, earning a unanimous decision victory and capturing the light heavyweight title. Pereira has expressed a desire for a rematch, and this defeat has temporarily delayed his potential move up to the heavyweight division.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी