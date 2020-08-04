Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has once again resorted to using tactics of verbal and mental warfare but this time, he won't be stepping inside the Octagon to challenge his arch-rival. Instead, his fellow lightweight Justin Gaethje will. Conor McGregor has once again taunted UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman has claimed that Khabib will be ‘s******g his pants' during the latter's fight against Justin Gaethje in October.

Khabib is set to face Gaethje in a lightweight unification bout in the main event of UFC 254 on October 24. The undefeated Russian will be looking to extend his record to 29-0 in the cage.

Replying to UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s post on Instagram, Khabib said that he will take his upcoming opponent Gaethje "to the deepest ocean and drown him.” Following Khabib's comments, his arch-rival Conor McGregor took to Twitter to take a dig at Khabib and his fighting style.

“In other words – ‘I’m going to be running around the outside of the cage, s******g my pants. And within the first ten seconds of the fight I’m diving at his legs for a good whiff of his jockstrap.”

Conor McGregor has now deleted the tweet. Conor McGregor recently announced that he is now retired from MMA and though many believe that he will soon return, UFC president Dana White said that he believes the Irishman is truly retired and doesn't plan on entering the Octagon again. White further added that McGregor will definitely not be seen competing in the UFC in 2020.

White said: “I think most of us don’t believe that he’ll remain retired, but let me put it to you this way: I owe fighters that are under contract with me three fights a year. OK? If I don’t deliver those three fights a year, I have to pay them. Conor McGregor is retired, whether people want to believe it or not.”