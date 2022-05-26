"In the clinch, Tony Ferguson is a way better fighter" - Josh Thomson claims Conor McGregor would have a "hard time" against 'El Cucuy'

Josh Thomson doesn't think it would be a good idea for Conor McGregor to go up against Tony Ferguson in his comeback fight.

There have been several speculations about McGregor's opponent upon his return to the octagon. Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo recently suggested 'Notorious' make his comeback against Tony Ferguson. 'Triple C' believes 'El Cucuy' is a more winnable fight for McGregor.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



I'd love to see him fight



McGregor needs to find a teacher that could really TEACH him-- not a coach. Show us some videos of your takedown defense & wrestling. Enough with the boxing. I'd love to see him fight @TonyFergusonXT in his return. Book it

However, Josh Thomson disagrees with Cejudo.

Thomson is of the belief that the Irish superstar will have a difficult time if he goes up against 'El Cucuy'. The former UFC lightweight claims Ferguson's style could give McGregor problems.

Sharing his take on a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, Thomson had this to say:

"I don't think that's a good fight for [McGregor] at all. I think the reach of Tony... I think Conor's gonna have a hard time getting inside on him. Tony's maybe not as fast as Conor. I don't know the size may be a problem now as well because [McGregor's] put on, he might have slowed down. Watching him hit mitts online doesn't look as fast as he used to."

Speaking further on why he thinks Ferguson has an advantage in the fight, 'The Punk' said:

"In the clinch, Tony Ferguson is a way better fighter. He presses Conor McGregor to the fence. He's lost out there turning first and elbows... his face off you know, knees and clinches, then if he does get in the ground... looks for the submission quickly."

Check out Josh Thomson give his take on McGregor vs. Ferguson below:

Daniel Cormier gives his take on who Conor McGregor should go after upon his return to the cage

Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor should take on either Nate Diaz or Michael Chandler on his UFC return.

'DC' argued that a fight against Diaz would be a safer bet for the Irishman. However, Cormier feels McGregor could end up fighting Michael Chandler.

While appearing in a recent video uploaded to ESPN MMA's YouTube channel, Cormier put forth his argument:

"Well, I've got two names I know who [McGregor] should fight and I know who he probably will fight. Who he should fight is Nate Diaz. They should complete this trilogy, it's a massive fight, both guys are not necessarily in the title picture right now, it's a fun fight. We've seen it twice and both of them have delivered. I think it's evenly matched so I think he should fight Nate Diaz. Who I believe he will fight is Michael Chandler because Michael Chandler has taken the UFC by storm."

Check out Cormier discuss McGregor's return in the video below:

