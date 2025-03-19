Conor McGregor heaps praise on Donald Trump's administration with less-than-subtle dig at Ireland's leadership: "NOBODY CAN DENY"

Conor McGregor has showered praise on the U.S. President Donald Trump-helmed regime. Additionally, the combat sports megastar also appeared to take a jibe at the politicians in power in his own country, the Republic of Ireland.

McGregor, a former two-division champion, has long been regarded as one of the biggest stars in the combat sports and sports realms overall. 'The Notorious' has consistently maintained that he'd like to partake in the political dominion and serve Ireland.

Well, Conor McGregor notably attended Donald Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony earlier this year. McGregor also recently visited the White House with his family and met with Trump and other prominent personnel -- like Elon Musk who helms the DOGE department.

McGregor has now seemingly referenced the recent space mission, whereby stranded astronauts were brought back to earth, courtesy of the Musk-helmed SpaceX's collaboration with NASA. The MMA icon notably hailed Sergio Gor, who's the White House Presidential Personnel Office Director.

Praising the Trump regime's work and condemning the current political powers in Ireland, Conor McGregor put forth an X post that featured a photo and a video featuring himself and Gor. He champion wrote:

"Sergio Gore gets it done! They were saving astronauts caught in Space here! This administrations work rate is wildly impressive, NOBODY CAN DENY. My own government has barely done a days work since its inception many months ago. And when they were in it was just shouting over each other about who gets to sit where."

Check out Conor McGregor's X post below:

Conor McGregor once lauded Donald Trump as one of the greatest U.S. Presidents

In 2020, when Donald Trump was in his first term as U.S. President, he made a tweet recounting his supposed success as the president. Trump affirmed that his regime brought about positive changes in regard to employment, poverty, and other issues.

Check out Donald Trump's old tweet below:

In response to the tweet, Conor McGregor hailed Trump as one of the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) U.S. Presidents. He wrote:

"Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA [*goat emoji]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America."

Check out Conor McGregor's response below:

