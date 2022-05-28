Conor McGregor hints at getting back to grappling training sessions soon

Conor McGregor is training to make his octagon return. It looks like he has finally decided to add grappling to his training regiment.

When the Irishman’s coach took to Twitter to ask the question of which submission hold was better, the D’Arce choke or the Anaconda, McGregor replied not by choosing either option, but by stating that he can’t wait to get back on the grappling matt.

Conor McGregor tweeted:

“😂😂❤️ top man coach can’t wait to get back on the mats! Buzzing!”

Since his leg break against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, 'The Notorious’ has been training to return to the MMA competition. His last fight took place at UFC 264, when he lost to 'The Diamond' after the doctor stopped the fight due to a leg break. This was his second defeat to Poirier as he previously lost to him by TKO at UFC 257.

He has since been rehabilitating and has resumed his training regimen by taking some striking sessions.

So far, his training has been primarily on striking only, as most recently the former UFC lightweight champion hinted that he could be getting back on the grappling mat.

If he does, it looks like he will get back under the tutelage of John Kavanagh, the head coach of SBG Ireland, who supervised him for the entirety of his MMA career.

Conor McGregor is ready for ten wars

The addition of grappling sessions is not the only change made by McGregor. It looked like he was also enjoying some cardio training as he posted multiple pictures of himself riding a bike.

In his most recent Instagram post, we can see the Irishman riding a bike and smiling. This may mean that the knee injury has healed so well that he can participate in a bike-ride. Taking this into consideration as well as his striking and now hinted grappling sessions, it's safe to say that he’s on the right track to make his comeback.

It is well documented that Conor McGregor is targeting a welterweight title fight against reigning champion Kamaru Usman for his comeback fight. Time will only tell if UFC president, Dana White, will grant Conor McGregor's wish.

