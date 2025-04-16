Conor McGregor hopes his Tucker Carlson interview is "absorbed by the Irish public", lauds conservative pundit for his "great listening ear"

Conor McGregor recently expressed his optimism for the upcoming release of his interview with Tucker Carlson. The Irishman lavished praise on the conservative pundit and noted that he hopes the interview will result in his country taking the necessary steps to improve.

Ad

McGregor has been very politically active in recent years, not shying away from sharing his unfiltered views on the political landscape of Ireland and the growing concerns of certain issues. He has also attempted to raise more awareness by visiting U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

According to The Irish Times, McGregor is eager for his latest interview with Carlson to be uploaded and believes it will come across very well. He mentioned that he wants a positive future for Ireland and praised the former Fox News host as an excellent interviewer:

Ad

Trending

"We had a great chat with Tucker Carlson highlighting the issues Ireland is facing, Ireland's plight, Ireland's fight and also Ireland's delight. It's not all doom and gloom and we want to keep a positive outlook and move incrementally, step by step, to a better Ireland. I spoke from my heart and we'll see how it goes. [I hope it is] absorbed by the Irish public. [Carlson had] a great listening ear."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out photos from Conor McGregor's past visit to the White House below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Conor McGregor's interview with Tucker Carlson was part of a social gathering at The Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor's interview with Tucker Carlson was a social gathering as the former two-division UFC champion hosted the journalist at The Black Forge Inn.

McGregor took to his X account to announce the date that the interview was being recorded and invited the public to ensure a lively and fun atmosphere:

Ad

"I am in The Black Forge Inn tomorrow evening, Tuesday, with @TuckerCarlson. For those who wish to drop in for a pint of Forged Irish Stout. There will be, as always, live music, top tier food, great drink, great people and a happy celebratory atmosphere. God bless you Ireland, I was put on this earth to serve and protect you and I will forever my days!"

Ad

Check out Conor McGregor's post regarding his interview with Tucker Carlson below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.